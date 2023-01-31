Abdul Latif Jameel, iSono Health partner on innovative health tech

Abdul Latif Jameel Health, part of international diversified family business Abdul Latif Jameel, has announced a new distribution agreement with iSono Health, a medical technology company in San Francisco, USA, with the vision to transform breast care with automated imaging and artificial intelligence (AI). The partnership, announced on the first day of Arab Health 2023, the Middle East’s most influential healthcare event, will see Abdul Latif Jameel Health become the exclusive distributor of iSono Health’s ATUSA scanner in the Global South, making it available to hundreds of millions of women in an initial 31 countries covering the Middle East and North Africa, Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. The female-founded iSono Health is transforming breast imaging with a first-of-its-kind, compact automated whole breast ultrasound system featuring a unique wearable accessory and an intuitive, intelligent software for automated image acquisition and analysis.

