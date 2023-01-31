Abdul Latif Jameel, iSono Health partner on innovative health tech

Abdul Latif Jameel Health, part of international diversified family business Abdul Latif Jameel, has announced a new distribution agreement with iSono Health, a medical technology company in San Francisco, USA, with the vision to transform breast care with automated imaging and artificial intelligence (AI). The partnership, announced on the first day of Arab Health 2023, the Middle East’s most influential healthcare event, will see Abdul Latif Jameel Health become the exclusive distributor of iSono Health’s ATUSA scanner in the Global South, making it available to hundreds of millions of women in an initial 31 countries covering the Middle East and North Africa, Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. The female-founded iSono Health is transforming breast imaging with a first-of-its-kind, compact automated whole breast ultrasound system featuring a unique wearable accessory and an intuitive, intelligent software for automated image acquisition and analysis.
Related Articles
Okonkwo: Peter Obi’s Presidential Ambition is a Prayer Answered
Senator Annie Clement Okonkwo yesterday said the presidential ambition of the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi is a prayer answered. The Senator who disclosed this during a town hall meeting between Peter Obi and Nigerians in Diaspora which took place in Los Angeles, California, said Obi is the most fitting and qualified […]
FIRS rakes in N4.2trn revenue in 9 months
The Federal Inland Revenue Service has realised N4.2 trillion revenue in 2021. Of the amount, about N3.3 trillion, representing over 77 per cent was earned from the non-oil sector. FIRS Chairman, Muhammadu Nami, confirmed this in a statement by his Special Assistant on media, Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola. Wojuola quoted Nami as saying: “to address the […]
ASUU to appeal Industrial Court judgement
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has said it would appeal the order by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) asking its members to call off their strike. Chairman of ASUU, University of Abuja Chapter, Dr Kasim Umar, in a reaction to the court order, said the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU […]
