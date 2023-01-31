News

Abdul Latif Jameel, iSono Health partner on innovative health tech

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Abdul Latif Jameel Health, part of international diversified family business Abdul Latif Jameel, has announced a new distribution agreement with iSono Health, a medical technology company in San Francisco, USA, with the vision to transform breast care with automated imaging and artificial intelligence (AI). The partnership, announced on the first day of Arab Health 2023, the Middle East’s most influential healthcare event, will see Abdul Latif Jameel Health become the exclusive distributor of iSono Health’s ATUSA scanner in the Global South, making it available to hundreds of millions of women in an initial 31 countries covering the Middle East and North Africa, Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. The female-founded iSono Health is transforming breast imaging with a first-of-its-kind, compact automated whole breast ultrasound system featuring a unique wearable accessory and an intuitive, intelligent software for automated image acquisition and analysis.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Okonkwo: Peter Obi’s Presidential Ambition is a Prayer Answered

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Senator Annie Clement Okonkwo yesterday said the presidential ambition of the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi is a prayer answered. The Senator who disclosed this during a town hall meeting between Peter Obi and Nigerians in Diaspora which took place in Los Angeles, California, said Obi is the most fitting and qualified […]
News

FIRS rakes in N4.2trn revenue in 9 months

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federal Inland Revenue Service has realised N4.2 trillion revenue in 2021. Of the amount, about N3.3 trillion, representing over 77 per cent was earned from the non-oil sector. FIRS Chairman, Muhammadu Nami, confirmed this in a statement by his Special Assistant on media, Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola. Wojuola quoted Nami as saying: “to address the […]
News

ASUU to appeal Industrial Court judgement

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has said it would appeal the order by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) asking its members to call off their strike. Chairman of ASUU, University of Abuja Chapter, Dr Kasim Umar, in a reaction to the court order, said the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica