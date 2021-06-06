Abdulfatah Ahmed faces baptism of fire

Financial expert turned politician, Abdulfatah Ahmed, while he reigned as the governor of Kwara state, he had a remarkable run and left behind a legacy he’s been proud of. Also, the suave, articulate dude is known for one thing, easy going and a life devoid of unnecessary noise and attention.

Even during his days in the office as governor, Ahmed never had any personal issues with anyone.

His godfather, Bukola Saraki also withdrew the former’s senatorial ticket, this also didn’t draw any ire from Ahmed. It is the same pattern of life style he has maintained since he left office such that one hardly hear anything about him.

The dude had been relishing a low profile life with his wife who put to bed couple of weeks back. As it is presently, Ahmed’s “holiday’ from the public eye seem to have ended and all forms of trouble may have been punctured as the EFCC search light has found him.

He was a guest in the office of the anti graft agency a few weeks back where he was grilled over some of his dealings suspected of foul play while he was a Governor.

While the end of that invitation has not been seen, his successor, Governor AbdulrahmanAbdulrazaq has also penciled him for probe along his godfather, Saraki, who happened to be his predecessor over assets of Kwara State. Ahmed is in for a baptism of fire as many critics would say

