ABDULKABIR ADEKUNLE AKINLADE: CELEBRATING A MAN OF SUBSTANCE @52

It is that time of the year again to celebrate a hardthinker. A man of substance. A man of vision. A man on a mission to impact his environment positively. A man of purpose who live but not by happenstance or impulse.

Hon Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade popularly known with the moniker “Triple A”s birthday always presents some of us a chance to reflect on his past, juxtapose his present in an attempt to peep into a future that promises to be more glorious if his antecedents, providence and the workings of his mind is anything to go by. A good number of people these days tend to view Triple A from the microscopic trajectory of 2019 Governorship election in Ogun State. This is within the context of exhilarating campaign he ran aftermath of the unprecedented political blitzkrieg bankrolled by temporal overlords to deny him the Governorship ticket of All Progressive Congress(APC). True, that episode was a major part of his life adventures. But Triple A is more than that as a person. He has always been highly adventurous. He was a boy and later a man always on constant movement. He has never been limited to the circumstances of his environment or any other vicissitudes of life placed on his path either by nature or any agent of social disorder which are in legion by the way.

Born on 9th of October 1969 to a now retired Army Officer from Agosasa /Ipokia. The exploits of his life has been very profound and inspiring. With a background degree in Political science from the Lagos State University (LASU). He is an Alumnus of the prestigious Lagos Business School and John Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University USA. He had an Entrepreneurship short study course at the University of Wisconsin in USA too. He is a Leader. A Political Scientist, A Business Manager, an Investor, a Teacher and a thought Leader. He’s simply a Man of Substance. Triple A’s enduring power is his ability and willpower to allow those around him to imagine themselves as a better individuals. His capacity to propel people to a fresh interpretation and perspective on how things can be done better stands out as one of his trademarks and inprints. His birthday therefore provides an opportunity to reflect on the seemingly vast distance between the history we have seen in Ogun West and the prevailing neglect going on in the area. As well as the steps necessary to renew our political faith and confidence in our ability to achieve for the motherland what we have always imagined ourselves to be.

What Triple A brings to the table, his personal biography, the ambitious and tenacious ways of doing things can serve as a bridge between past and contemporary reality in Ogun West. This becomes more apt within the purview that providence, destiny and God’s design seems to have positioned him as a leader whose rhetorics, vision and mission framed his immediate environment as a patchwork guilt of diverse communities that grow as they recognize the common ground of citizenship and dignity that should unite them. He remain one of the most brilliant, fertile minded, smart and incisive political actors around. Robustly exposed, diligently educated with global and contemporary viewpoint to tackle any kind of intellectual intricacies associated with a modern society.

For those who have been asking of his whereabout or what he has been up of late; Triple A is a man of focus, drive, zeal and determination. He does not court cheap popularity or mass revalidation neither does he fancy unnecessary garrulous presence. Showmanship of appearances is not part of his lifestyle. For him, exhibitionism as a way of spinning public acceptability is a sign of weakness that is akin to covering personal inadequacies. Since the last Governorship process came to a climax at the Supreme Court in December 2019, his attention has shifted to his new baby: The Cleveland Agro Allied Services in Agosasa, Ipokia Local Government of Ogun State. He lives and welcome fresh challenges. Despite the virulent nature of COVID 19 and its effect on the economy coupled with the debilitating natural occurrence on some of the highly prized assets and investment, Triple A has remained uncowed, unbowed and undaunted. His vision has remained starkly intact. He has continued to recalibrate, reinvigorate and reinvent the wheels for optimum performance. Now things are gradually taking shape at the farm. That is the mindset of a focused leader, a goal getter that knows his onions. That’s the remarkable hallmark and sense of character Triple A brings to the table at socio-economic political front. That was what we missed out in Ogun State in 2019 when the highest level of political gerrymandering and abracadabra was unleashed on Ogun State. Of course anyone can manipulate the clock but not the time. Only God is in charge of that. Good enough Triple A is a deep man of faith. But the result of manipulation of time is outhere. Thus, let no one weep for Triple A. He’s doing well, reinvigorating his worldview for the betterment of humanity and society.

The audacity of Triple A’s perseverance is something to behold. His character in pursuance of worthy goals is always steady and steely. He’s emotionally and mentally stable. No matter the challenges, Triple A is always determined to surmount it all. You don’t usually see him buckle under pressure. To him, the difficulty of a task is not a viable excuse to avoid it. This is the kind of mindset and spirit leaders need to set the society on a strong footing. Triple A is a toughminded individual. He is astute, sanguine and with very discerning spirit properly warehoused in tenderminded heart. He is pleasant to be with. Very affable, even-tempered, mild-mannered and highly cosmopolitan. He has a very strong austere quality that makes for firmness of purpose and solidness of commitment. He has specious cognition with impeccable reasoning. He is extremely witty and mercurial. He combines brilliant exceptional skills at achieving success in all aspects of his endeavors with resilience of spirit. He is a non-conformist and an interruptor of unhealthy status-quo. Rarely do we find men willingly engage in hard, solid thinking for the betterment of self and humanity. There is an almost universal quest for easy answers and half-baked solutions. Nothing pain many more than having to do critical thinking. That’s why many are big in quantity but very small in quality, with plans that move on the horizontal plane of time rather than on the vertical plane of eternity. Resultant of which many are just Lilliputian in substance. Triple A is different from the pack. He’s a thinker and a man of substance. He is not a periphery thinker and neither is he of low mentality stock. Apology to the late Afro beat maestro and the legendary musical philosopher, Baba 70 and Abami Eda himself, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Expectedly, Triple A like every mortal has been at the receiving ends of some low level thinkers. There has been some elitist idiosyncrasies backlash with accusation of him being standoffish. Of course nothing can be farther from the truth other than mere perception and emotional fatalism based on individual subjective interests. This is not more than low level complex mentality given the mass respect and acceptance Triple A enjoy among strata of people. For a fact, he is not a pretentious human being. He suffer fool but not too gladly especially to renegades and dissidents. Those ones need to be managed for who they are. But the totality of Triple A as a person is that he is a good man! His goodness is not found in a passive commitment to a particular creed or belief, but more in his participation in good deeds which are too numerous for me to begin to enumerate in this particular piece. He even find it amusing announcing his “little” good deeds with spin publicity. Of course, it is understandable that this comes with politicking for a lot these days. But Triple A does not follow bandwagon even though the nature of Nigeria politics often defies rationality in most cases.

Triple A foray into political arena is for a just cause of uplifting humanity. He was and has always been very comfortable in his private undertakings before venturing to the public sector to add value first with his appointment as SSA on Revenue and Taxation to Governor Amosun in 2011 and later as a member of House of Representatives in 2015. Even out of political office, he has already added another feather to his ever growing cap as an Agro-entrepreneur. Before then, he has had trail of successes, indelible model and personal attainments with his midas touches on his various initiatives. But as Martin Luther King said, “No man has learned to live until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.” Hence his positive involvement in the political process.

Quietly and unobtrusively, Triple A has also been working behind the scene, joining capable hands for the success of former Governor Ibikunle Amosun and team, a man he regarded as his mentor. Hon Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade is not just an asset to the people of Agosasa, Ipokia, Ogun West or State. He is an asset to humanity that is still getting better and getting unravel even at 52. May the grass continue to get green around the avatar of a man called Triple A.

Tayo Oyekanmi, a political scientist, is a trained Human Resources Manager and former House Leader, Ipokia 7th Legislative Council.

