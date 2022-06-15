News Top Stories

Abdullahi, Abaribe formally resign as Majority, Minority leaders

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja Comment(0)

Senators Yahaya Abdullahi and Enyinnaya Abaribe have formally resigned as Majority and Minority Leaders of the Senate respectively. Senate President Ahmad Lawan read their resignation letters at the resumption of plenary on yesterday.

 

He also read Senator Adamu Aliero’s letter announcing his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Abdullahi resigned following his defection from the APC to PDP while former Abia State Deputy Governor Abaribe ditched the PDP for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

 

Lawan said: “Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe defected from the PDP to APGA. He also has resigned his position as Minority Leader of this chamber.” Abdullahi in his resignation letter claimed that he left the APC due to a lack of internal democracy in the party. “Politics is local. I can’t continue to work for the government at the centre while my people are wallowing in abject poverty. After failing to get justice in APC, I have moved to the PDP,” he said.

 

Meanwhile, the upper chamber of the National Assembly has yet to fill the vacancies created by the exit of Abdullahi and Abaribe. The caucuses of the political zones of the defected politicians will recommend their replacements.

 

The caucuses are expected to write their parties about the nominations for onward transmission to the Senate President for the announcement.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Who Will Win 2021-22 EPL: Liverpool or Manchester City?

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

We’re just a month away from the conclusion of the 2021-22 English Premier League. This season started on August 13, 2021, and the last match is set for May 22, 2022. Even before we reach the tournament’s final month, people are already talking about two teams that could win this season: Manchester City or Liverpool. […]
News

Dickson urges FG to track Owo church killers

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, yesterday called on the Federal Government to ensure that all measures are put in place to track down those responsible for the unacceptable, abominable massacre of harmless worshippers at Owo, Ondo State. Condemning the act, the former Bayelsa State governor described it as animalistic, barbaric, reprehensible, extremely callous […]
News

Coronation of Sultan of Edo: We’re loyal to Edo govt, Oba of Benin–Adanno

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The leader of the Shua Arab in Edo State, Alhaji Idris Adanno yesterday cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the purported plan to coronate a Sultan of Shua Arab in Benin City. The purportedly planned coronation has elicited condemnation from the public, which made the state government to issue a ban on the activities. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica