Abdullahi, Abaribe formally resign as Majority, Minority leaders

Senators Yahaya Abdullahi and Enyinnaya Abaribe have formally resigned as Majority and Minority Leaders of the Senate respectively. Senate President Ahmad Lawan read their resignation letters at the resumption of plenary on yesterday.

He also read Senator Adamu Aliero’s letter announcing his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Abdullahi resigned following his defection from the APC to PDP while former Abia State Deputy Governor Abaribe ditched the PDP for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Lawan said: “Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe defected from the PDP to APGA. He also has resigned his position as Minority Leader of this chamber.” Abdullahi in his resignation letter claimed that he left the APC due to a lack of internal democracy in the party. “Politics is local. I can’t continue to work for the government at the centre while my people are wallowing in abject poverty. After failing to get justice in APC, I have moved to the PDP,” he said.

Meanwhile, the upper chamber of the National Assembly has yet to fill the vacancies created by the exit of Abdullahi and Abaribe. The caucuses of the political zones of the defected politicians will recommend their replacements.

The caucuses are expected to write their parties about the nominations for onward transmission to the Senate President for the announcement.

