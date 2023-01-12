News

Abdullahi Adamu: APC must reclaim its stolen mandate in Benue

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday tasked leaders of the party in Benue State not to leave any stone unturned in ensuring that the party reclaims its mandate, which he reportedly said was stolen by Governor Samuel Ortom in 2015 in the forthcoming general election. This is just as the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume, has said that the party’s governorship candidate, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, requires the support of Abuja to be able to dislodge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from power and solve the problems of the state. Adamu disclosed this while speaking at the official flag-off of the Alia/ Ode 2023 gubernatorial campaign in Gboko Local Government Area of the state.

The APC national chairman, who spoke through the National APC Vice Chairman, North Central, Alhaji Mu’azu Bawa Rijau, emphasised that; “APC is Benue and Benue is APC and with the loyalty of Benue people to APC capped with the landmark achievements recorded by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, APC mandate that was stolen in 2015 must return to APC in 2023”. He urged Benue people to remaincommitted to the party project by canvassing support from all nooks and crannies of the state to ensure its victory from top to bottom in the forthcoming elections.

Leader of the party in the state, Akume, who was chief host at the event, further said that the on-going gang up to frustrate the election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shetima using the Muslim-Muslim issue will be a wild goose chase. Akume recalled that the people of the state and indeed Nigerians at large had voted massively for MKO Abiola and Babagana Kingibe on the same Muslim- Muslim ticket, saying that what Nigerians want is someone with the capacity to develop the country.

 

