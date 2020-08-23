Abdulmumin Jibrin, back on the radar

In life, nothing is done and dusted, at least, until death. This is something, which former member House of Representatives from Kano, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin knows.

For a couple of years, this good looking, outspoken and articulate politician has been around, doing this and that. A man with admirable pedigree, Jibrin attracted national attention in the 8th Assembly when he boldly exposed alleged padding of the budget by his certain, thereby, indicting some of his colleagues in the chamber.

This he was made to pay for by being suspended, but without a doubt, the incident boasted his image. Again, he was faced with hurdle when his re-election to the House was cancelled and a rerun ordered, and unfortunately, he lost.

He shocked many, taking the setback in his stride and moved on with his business.

But like a cat with nine lives, he is back to relevance. Hon. Jibrin has been appointed by the President as the new Executive Director of Federal Housing Authority (Business Development in charge of Commercial, Corporate and Social Housing).

Like this: Like Loading...