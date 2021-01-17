News

AbdulRasaq launches 10-year agric transformation plan

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has launched a 10-year Agricultural Transformation Plan, designed to ensure food security, generate employment opportunities, and also reduce the poverty rate.

 

The plan, according to the governor, is hinged on six pillars of crop production, finance, livestock, access to market, value chain, and cross-cutting programmes. AbdulRazaq, at the launch of the document at the weekend in Ilorin, the state capital, said the document comes with measurable milestones to ensure faithful implementations by all the stakeholders involved.

 

He said: “It is a 10-year plan which is based on verifiable data gathered from field research and extensive consultations with various stakeholders and experts in the sector.

 

The plan spells out the opportunities and challenges in the agricultural sector in the state, and identifies six pillars that are critical to the success of the plan. “These pillars are crop production, Finance, Livestock, access to market, value chain, and cross-cutting programmes.

 

The document explains each of these pillars and the milestones to be reached in the course of its implementation.”

 

AbdulRazaq explained that the plan also comes with detailed monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to constantly interrogate the journey while attention is also paid to sustainability.

 

Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi Salihu said the administration of AbdulRazaq is making frantic efforts to improve rural road infrastructure for easy movement of farm produce

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

