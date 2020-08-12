Metro & Crime

AbdulRazaq approves N17.7m for renovation of Kwara NUJ Secretariat

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved N17,760,881 for the renovation of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State Council’s Secretariat Complex.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed the news to the leadership of the State Council of NUJ.
The renovation is expected to be completed within three months
The Governor had on January 21, 2020 paid an unscheduled historic visit to the secretariat following a ‘save our soul’ message to him by the leadership of the Council, with a promise to assist them.
The leadership of the Union in the state had cried out over the deplorable state of its Secretariat.
His visit was followed by series of inspections by officials of the state’s Ministry of Works, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and experts from private firms to assess the level of structural defects following which recommendations were made.
The secretariat, situated along Offa Road, Ilorin, is housing office accommodation, conference hall, chalets, generator house and restaurants, was handed over to the Council by the state government in September 2013 as compensation for the revocation of the Union’s former Secretariat on which the state banquet hall is now situated.

Our Reporters

