AbdulRazaq flags off infrastructural projects in 600 schools

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has flagged off massive infrastructural projects in 600 schools in the state. The development, the governor said, had turned the page in the history of basic educa-tion after many years of official blacklist by the Federal Government. Speaking at the event in Otte, Asa Local Government Area of the state, the governor said the projects were a combination of the 2014 to 2019 Universal Basic Education Commission (SUBEB) interventions that got stuck as a result of the previous administration’s failure to fulfil its obligations, including the diversion of matching grants it received in 2013.

The projects, AbdulRazaq said, include statewide wholesale remodelling of schools, construction of new classrooms, rehabilitation of existing ones, construction of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities, information and communication facilities, and training and retraining of teachers.

“Nearly one decade after meaningful investments in basic education infrastructure stopped across our state, we are this morning flagging off massive construction, rehabilitation, remodelling, and furnishing of hundreds of basic schools across Kwara State. This is the outcome of a strategic new beginning between our administration and the Universal Basic Education Commission. Kwara’s relationship with UBEC broke down in 2013 when the former regime diverted the matching grants for school development. This brought Kwara to the rock bottom in the area of basic education infrastructure,” he recalled.

