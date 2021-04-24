AbdulRazaq flags off training for 1,056 community police constables in Kwara

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has flagged off a training course for the newly recruited 1,056 Community Police Constables for the state. While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for keying into the concept, which he said would strengthen internal security architecture, the governor urged residents of the state to always volunteer timely information and support the police to burst criminal networks before they carry out their unlawful activities. He said: “I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a noble project like this as presented by the Inspector General of Police.

This programme is not new all over the world but its implementation at this time is very significant.” AbdulRazaq, however, said the success of community policing depends on the society fully backing it, asserting that police is often a reflection of the society it serves while commending the security agencies, including the police, for their hard work that continues to keep Kwara mostly safe.

AbdulRazaq said the recent US travel advisory exempting Kwara from states considered to have high security risk testifies to the exceptional efforts of the police and other security agencies in the state to protect lives and properties, urging them to continue to partner with the state government in that regard. He tasked the new constables on discipline and commitment to duties which he described as the bedrock of policing job.

