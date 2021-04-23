Metro & Crime

AbdulRazaq flags off training for Kwara’s 1,056 community police constables

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

*Urges residents to support initiative for a safer Kwara

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has flagged off a training course for the newly recruited 1,056 Community Police Constables for the state.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for keying into the concept which he said would strengthen internal security architecture, the governor urged residents of the state to always volunteer timely information and support the police to burst criminal networks before they carry out their unlawful activities.

He said: “I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a noble project like this as presented by the Inspector General of Police. This programme is not new all over the world but its implementation at this time is very significant.”

AbdulRazaq, however, said the success of community policing depends on the society fully backing it, asserting that police is often a reflection of the society it serves and commending the security agencies, including the police, for their hard work that continues to keep Kwara mostly safe.

“The people are integral to the success of the police. The people will give the information that the police will act on. These constables are products of the society and they will operate within the society that they understand. This is the essence of community policing,” he added.

AbdulRazaq said the recent US travel advisory exempting Kwara from states considered to have high security risk testifies to the exceptional efforts of the police and other security agencies in the state to protect lives and properties, urging them to continue to partner with the state government in that regard.

He tasked the new constables on discipline and commitment to duties which he described as the bedrock of policing job.

“Those of you stepping into the community police today have your job cut out for you. You need a lot of discipline to excel. Once you are disciplined, other things will fall in place for you,” AbdulRazaq added.

Kwara State Commissioner of Police Mohammed Bagega, for his part, said the initiative was intended to enhance success in the fight against crime. He also emphasised the significant role intelligence gathering plays in checking crimes.

