AbdulRazaq has demystified Kwara’s political godfathers – Samari

Alhaji Abdullahi Samari is the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State. In this interview with Stephen Olufemi Oni, he bares his mind on the performance of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration in last two years, local government administration and the raging imbroglio over the minimum wage, among other sundry issues

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, was two years in office on May 29. What is your assessment of his administration during the period under review?

The governor has done exceedingly well. Yes, well beyond expectations. AbdulRazaq had a daunting task of restoring the lost glory of the state which was in despair, giving hope in the face of despondency and restoring the lost glory of the state and restoring the people’s confidence in government.

Today, two years after, the once battered state has been beaten back into shape and Kwara, to the pleasant surprise of many, is working again. For instance, there were prompt interventions in water, education, roads, health institutions, the civil service and other social infrastructure.

The state’s resources are now applied creatively in order of priorities and no longer according to the whims and caprices of a few individuals. The last two years of democratic governance has given facelift to the people, with improved health care delivery services which has already created a niche for the administration.

The rehabilitation of the moribund Oxygen Plant has enhanced healthcare delivery system to the extent that Kwara does not need to buy oxygen from any other private sources or other states again. The plant capacity is such that it can sell to private hospitals and other states.

Kwara State was created in 1967 alongside 11 others, but fast forward to over five decades since the proclamations, those states in the league of Kwara have achieved tremendous development in infrastructure, an impressive record in socioeconomic growth and development, leaving Kwara further behind in terms of developmental strides and social security.

For 53 years, Kwara State couldn’t boast of one ventilator in any of its state-owned healthcare facilities across the state. Governor AbdulRazaq, as part of his administration’s commitment to providing a functioning health system, procured 10 ventilators for the health facilities in the state. It is not only governance and ‘godfatherism’ that the governor has succeeded in demystifying.

In some communities, particularly in Kwara North Senatorial District, where availability of social infrastructure had been deemed impossible, the AbdulRazaq administraroots tion had broken the jinx. The area has been targeted by the current administration for accelerated infrastructural development.

The radio station for the area which had literally been cut off from the state has become a novel decision by this administration. The area hitherto relied on news and information from radio stations in neighbouring states.

To the governor, the pay day for civil servants is sacrosanct, and every worker gets paid before the last working day of the month. In fact, workers receive their salaries from the 24th day of the month. It is the belief in Kwara that the labourer, having worked, is entitled to his pay and in good time too.

One of the most remarkable accomplishments in demystifying governance was the employment of over 4,000 teachers. The employment process was structured in such a transparent manner that you don’t need to lobby or know someone before you are employed, provided you pass all the criteria set up.

With the innumerable achievements that the governor has to show for his first two years, there is no gainsaying that AbdulRazaq has been able to step on the right toes to get things done for a larger majority of Kwara people.

The entire state is now wearing a brand new look by virtue of his urban renewal projects, many of which have been completed and many under various stages of completion, which have not only lifted the ambiance of the state capital but also facilitated development in other local government areas.

Can you then say that the overnor has met up with the expectations, yearnings and aspirations of the people of the state?

Yes!

Identification with what the ordinary people want has been a major key in getting the grass roots to develop fondness for him. In words and deeds, AbdulRazaq has demonstrated that no matter the cost, what is dear to the people remains his first priority.

For all that it is worth, it was the stuff that has endeared him to the people, and, therefore, the governor would not rent a crowd. He is not in the league of those that would manufacture supporters to cheer a cherished leader.

Kwarans from all walks of life say AbdulRazaq is the best thing that has ever happened to the state which had for years remained in hopeless squalor and destitution. Its capital city and commercial hub, Ilorin, was a glorified local government headquarter and big slum then. The other towns and villages never felt development either. The people suffered in fearful silence. This was the state AbdulRazaq inherited on May 29, 2019.

Local government administration has been kept in abeyance across the country by the refusal of governors to conduct elections that would put in place elected council officials, while in some states, like Kwara, the governors removed elected local government officials they met on ground and replaced them with appointed officials. What does this portend for the third tier of government in Nigeria?

State governors are not the problem; it is a pure constitutional problem which emanated soon after implementation of the 1999 constitution. That constitution that is still being operated completely removed the independence of local governments by placing them directly under the state governments with ambiguous clauses that super imposed the state governments over the local governments.

Except there is an amendment that allows the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct local government elections, removes all laws that make local governments subservient to the state governments, I’m afraid, the status quo may continue. Thirty years after its operation, there has not been any meaningful legislative attempt to change the tide in favour of local government autonomy.

The issue of non-implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage has remained in the front burner in many states of the federation, including Kwara, with agitations by labour unions to get it implemented. What is your take on this?

Presently in Kwara State, no government worker earns less than N30,000 monthly. What has been the contention is the consequential adjustments. Presently, most states find it unrealistic to meet up with the consequential increase.

Some states because of political expediency and cheap popularity rushed into it and opted out of the agreements they had reached with labour unions when it practically became impossible for them to continue to pay.

Governor AbdulRazaq has consistently maintained that he cannot start what is not sustainable. The labour in our state which did not embark on strike for non-implementation of N18,000 minimum wage for over nine years and when workers’ salaries were amputated in Kwara State – the ‘gerigedi syndrome,’ should please cooperate with Governor AbdulRazaq on arriving at a sustainable consequential increase.

What do you think is responsible for its non-implementation?

More money at the centre than the states! There should be a review of the revenue allocation to give more money to the states and the local governments to enable them carry out their constitutional responsibilities effectively and the time is now.

What do you think is or are the implication(s) of its non-implementation on the administration of Governor AbdulRazaq?

I said it earlier that the Kwara State government has started implementing the N30,000 minimum wage and hopefully the contentious consequential increase would be addressed soon.

What do you think is the way forward?

The way out is a review of the federal allocation to give more funds to the state and local governments.

What do you think should be the expectations of the people in the remaining two years of the administration?

The people should expect more deliverables, more access roads, better schools, enhanced civil service, accessible potable water, good quality life in general.

What is your admonition to Governor AbdulRazaq and the people of Kwara State?

The governor should remain focused and shun distractions. I will appeal to Kwarans to continue to appreciate good governance and exercise patience where necessary for it would take a while for the decay of the past to be put into proper shape

