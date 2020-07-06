AbdulRazaq inaugurates two new ICU ambulances, lauds health workers

tephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has inaugurated two new Mercedes-Benz ambulances to fortify the state’s efforts at fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

The ambulances came with full intensive care unit (ICU) equipment like ventilators, defibrillators, suction machines, patient monitors, oxygen concentrators, among others, which health officials said were key to manage high-risk patients.

He said: “This is another effort at fortifying our health system. These are ICU (intensive care unit) ambulances to transport patients in any medical condition. Until we came here, Kwara State did not have ambulances with the necessary equipment to resuscitate, manage, and sustain patients on the go,” AbdulRazaq said. “Now that we have these equipment,

I am very confident that the Ministry of Health will maintain these equipment and use them properly. We will continue to support the ministry and make sure they deliver. I want to say that we had earlier bought military grade ICU ambulances.

“We don’t just buy ambulances. We buy ICU ambulances which can sustain lives.”

The governor said the ambulances would be distributed across the state once the COVID-19 pandemic ilwas over. “We’ll sustain and stabilise what we’re doing and make sure that we move to the next phase of our hospital rehabilitation. Right now, we are in the phase of rehabilitating primary healthcare centres.

They are going on very well,” he added. “I want to commend the staff of the ministry of health, led by the commissioner, for doing great jobs in the fight against COVID-19 management.

Your work is beyond just the call of duty. We thank you very much.” Commissioner for Health, Dr. Raji Razaq, on his part, commended the governor for rewriting the story of the health sector in Kwara State with A-list equipment and support for health workers.

“We are highly delighted that another feather has been added to the cap of the Kwara State Ministry of Health. In line with the vision of His Excellency to strengthen the health sector in Kwara State, the procurement of these ambulances is another promise delivered,” Razaq said.

Like this: Like Loading...