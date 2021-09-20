News

AbdulRazaq lauds Buhari over approval of neuropsychiatric hospital

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni ILORIN Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving Kwara as the host state for the federal neuropsychiatric hospital for the north central zone

 

In a statement, the governor said the approval is a dream come true for the administration and the three senators from Kwara, especially Senator Yahya Oloriegbe (Kwara Central), who all worked hard to make it happen.

 

He added: “I send our profound appreciation to Mr. President for this huge  honour done to our people. I also commend the Honourable Ministers of Health for supporting our bid for the strategic institution.

 

“This facility, like a few other federal initiatives already won by the state and those being put in place by our administration, seals the place of Kwara as the new go-to place in not just the north central but in the entire northern region,” the Governor said in the statement“

 

This feat could not have been achieved without the huge efforts of our senators who deployed their goodwills every step of the way. I sincerely commend them for always working with us to achieve the greater Kwara project.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

US embassy to withdraw staff as Chad rebels advance

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States has ordered its non-essential staff in Chad to leave the African country as rebel fighters approached the capital on Sunday after early election results showed President Idriss Deby on course to extend his three-decade rule. Deby, who seized power in 1990 at the head of an armed rebellion, is a staunch […]
News

El-Rufai: Why we are modernising Kaduna infrastructure

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai, yesterday said the only way the state can make economic progress and for the government to have more taxes in its kitty is to attract more businesses. The governor, who was explaining the rationale behind the Urban Renewal Programme of his administration, noted that businesses go where they can […]
News

Defections: Stop intimidating us, PDP govs tell Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja   The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor’s Forum has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of deploying threats, intimidation and underhand tactics to woo its members to join the party. Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon. Cyril Maduabum, in a statement, recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, in his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica