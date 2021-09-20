AbdulRazaq lauds Buhari over approval of neuropsychiatric hospital

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving Kwara as the host state for the federal neuropsychiatric hospital for the north central zone

In a statement, the governor said the approval is a dream come true for the administration and the three senators from Kwara, especially Senator Yahya Oloriegbe (Kwara Central), who all worked hard to make it happen.

He added: “I send our profound appreciation to Mr. President for this huge honour done to our people. I also commend the Honourable Ministers of Health for supporting our bid for the strategic institution.

“This facility, like a few other federal initiatives already won by the state and those being put in place by our administration, seals the place of Kwara as the new go-to place in not just the north central but in the entire northern region,” the Governor said in the statement“

This feat could not have been achieved without the huge efforts of our senators who deployed their goodwills every step of the way. I sincerely commend them for always working with us to achieve the greater Kwara project.”

