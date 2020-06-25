AbdulRazaq lauds FG for donating fire fighting equipment to Kwara

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commended the Federal Government for donating state-of-the-art firefighting equipment to the state.

AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, gave the commendation while commissioning a fire truck deployed at the Fire Service Training School, Ilorin, the state capital. He said the gesture would strengthen the state government’s preparedness to combat fire disasters and secure lives and property in record time.

The governor disclosed that his administration had improved the level of preparedness and response to fire outbreaks by procuring two skytic modern rapid intervention fire trucks and one firefighting truck.

Governor AbdulRazaq commended the commitment of the state fire officers in handling 118 fire calls and called on the people to cooperate with the Fire Service for better service.

Earlier, Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service, Dr. Ibrahim Liman, represented by Assistant Controller-General, Callistus Agu, had explained that the fire truck was deployed to serve dual functions of firefighting and training of firefighters in the North Central geopolitical zone of the country, adding that fire fighting was everybody’s business, hence the need for synergy between the federal and state governments to contain the menace of fire outbreaks.

Liman, however, solicited for improved training and welfare of state fire fighters as practised in other states.

