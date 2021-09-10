News

AbdulRazaq meets Works Minister over FG roads in Kwara

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday held a marathon meeting with Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, on the poor state of some Federal Government roads in the state. The governor, who had the Works Commissioner, Rotimi Iliasu, with him at the meeting, thanked the Federal Government for its projects in the state and drew attention to the deplorable condition of some of the federal roads in the state. He appealed to the minister to fix such roads to ease the burden of the people of the state. Some of the roads said to have been discussed included the Kishi-Kaiama; dualisation of the Eiyenkorin Jebba road, with emphasis on the bad section before Oko-Olowo, and Ilorin-Kabba road. The minister said the requests of the governor would be looked into, especially as the federal government was putting finishing touches to the 2022 budget.

