AbdulRazaq: Nobody’ll be excluded from APC in Kwara

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, at the weekend said nobody would be denied opportunity of registering or revalidating their membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

 

AbdulRazaq reiterated that his philosophy is that the ruling party would be better and stronger when everyone was accommodated.

 

Speaking when the appeal panel on the APC registration exercise visited him at the Government House in Ilorin, the state capital, AbdulRazaq urged old members who were yet to revalidate their membership or members of the public wanting to join the party to do so, adding that the process would continue even after the congress.

The governor told the appealpanelledbyHon. Farouk AdamuAliyu, that: Thisprocess is part of the process of building a stronger party.

 

“Nobody will be left behind in this registration. I am also glad to say that the total number of registered party members as of today has exceeded the number of voters in the last elections for presidential and gubernatorial.”

