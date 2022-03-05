AbdulRazaq nominated for UNDP’s Leadership/ Governance Award

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has been nominated for the Leadership and Governance Category of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)/ UN Women’s inaugural International Women’s Day Awards Gala. The awards gala holds today 5 in Lagos. The governor’s nomination serves to recognise his unprecedented efforts to mainstream gender inclusion in government positions in Kwara State, according to the notice of nomination by the UN bodies.
