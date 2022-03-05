News

AbdulRazaq nominated for UNDP’s Leadership/ Governance Award

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has been nominated for the Leadership and Governance Category of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)/ UN Women’s inaugural International Women’s Day Awards Gala. The awards gala holds today 5 in Lagos. The governor’s nomination serves to recognise his unprecedented efforts to mainstream gender inclusion in government positions in Kwara State, according to the notice of nomination by the UN bodies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

DMO denies N1.08bn fraud

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has said it adheres to transparent and standard procedures consistent with laid down Civil Service rules in the discharge of its mandate. To this end, the management in a statement yesterday described an alleged N1.08 billion scandal as reported by a national daily (not New Telegraph) as lies.   The […]
News

Group urges FG to open Anambra Cargo Airport for use

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu

A group, the Network (ACSONET), a platform for Citizens and Non State Actors, wants the Federal Government to open the Umueri international cargo and passenger airport, for public use. The National Coordinator, Coalition on Improving Service Delivery prince Chris Azor, while speaking to journalists, after a Monitoring and Evaluation exercise, observed that the Terminal building […]
News

Oando Plc denies importing adulterated fuel

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Oando Plc has said it did not import adulterated Premium Motor Spirit into the country, in contrast to what the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited said on Wednesday. The NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, had said the national oil firm received on January 20, 2022, a report from its quality inspector on the presence […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica