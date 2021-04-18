AbdulRazaq not touching LG funds, says Kwara NULGE

News

The Kwara State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has debunked claims in certain quarters that the state government was pilfering local government funds, saying Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq does not interfere with the management of allocations to the local government councils in the state.
Comrade Hotonou O. Rafiu, state Secretary of NULGE, in a statement, said: “The Union wishes to inform the general public that monthly allocations to all the sixteen (16) local government councils in Kwara State is being administered by local government representatives, and all the union leaders at local government level are also observers at the monthly allocation meeting.
“NULGE Kwara State chapter wishes to inform the general public and most especially Kwarans that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is not stealing local government fund as captured in a report credited to our national president Alhaji Ambali Olatunji Akeem.”
Rafiu said the misleading report has also been refuted by the NULGE President.

