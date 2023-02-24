AbdulRazaq Performs Groundbreaking Of Kwara Revenue House

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has performed the official Ground-Breaking ceremony of the construction of the multi-storey and multi-purpose Kwara Revenue House in Ilorin to accommodate all staff of KW-IRS in a single building, aside from the Tax Offices in the State Capital and across the State.

Governor AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, described the proposed Kwara Revenue House as a unique edifice that will contribute to the growth of the internally generated revenue and the economy of the State when completed.

He said the move for the construction of a befitting Head Office Complex (Revenue House) is to ease the daily activities of the agency and make tax operations efficient, noting that the synergy of working at close quarters has been absent for years at the agency.

AbdulRazaq described the edifice as one of its kind like many other multi-million constructions such as the International Conference Centre, Ilorin Innovation Hub, and the Visual Arts Centre among many other iconic projects ongoing in the State under his administration.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman, KW-IRS, Shade Omoniyi, had expressed the Service’s sincere appreciation to the Governor for his dedication and commitment towards the development of all sectors of the State, saying the vision of the Revenue House came about as a result of the need to accommodate all staff in a single building with all the amenities befitting an IRS.

She said: “The staff population in KW-IRS stands at almost 1000 with about 70% located in the State Capital spread around our three main offices as well as the Motor Licensing Authorities. Staff welfare, synergy, and interdepartmental relationships are quite vital to business operations, efficiency, and smooth running of the organization.”

The KW-IRS boss added that the proposed Revenue House construction has gone through the standard process of procurement, bidding and the contractor engaged to execute the project has been duly scrutinized and appointed in line with the Public Procurement Act 2007, with needed support from both Kwara State Public Procurement Agency and the Ministry of Housing & Urban Development.

Speaking about the funding for the project, Omoniyi disclosed that since the beginning of the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration, KW-IRS only pays consultants for actual services rendered and captured on the systems of the Service, rather than making payment based on total collections by the State which was what was obtainable in the past.

She said this has helped the Service in saving funds that could have gone to consultants and with the support of Governor Mallam AbdulRazaq, the project is intended to be completed within two years, with funding sourced from the savings over this period from consultancy fees.

