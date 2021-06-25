AbdulRazaq presents staff of office to new Olupo, preaches unity

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday presented a staff of office to the new Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahaya Atoloye Alebiosu, three days after his appointment. He called on traditional rulers to counsel and educate their subjects to be good citizens and continue to work for communal and national peace, harmony and tranquillity. The governor specifically commended the people of Ajase-Ipo for the peace that heralded the nomination of the new monarch.

“Traditional institutions remain a veritable tool for grassroots mobilisation, cohesion, socio-economic and political development. As the custodians of tradition and culture of the people, the royal fathers are required to assist the government to counsel and educate their subjects to be good citizens, so that peace, harmony and tranquillity can be maintained,” AbdulRazaq said at the event which held at Ajase- Ipo in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

