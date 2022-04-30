AbdulRazaq receives panel report on Oyun School’s hijab crisis

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has received the report of the panel of inquiry on the Hijab crisis that rocked the government owned Baptist School, Ijagbo, promising to convoke inter-faith dialogue that would strengthen peace, tolerance and understanding among adherents of different faiths in the state. “Like you have recommended, we will definitely commence interfaith dialogue while the government looks quickly into the report. “From what you have said before, we read the report, it is obvious you have done a thorough job,” AbdulRazaq said when he received the panel report from its chairman Dr. Shehu Omoniyi Ibrahim at the Presidential Lodge, Ilorin.”

