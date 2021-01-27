News

AbdulRazaq signs 2021 budget, says state poised for devt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, yesterday signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill into law, amid assurances that the administration will build on the ongoing infrastructural development and increased investments in social protection and youths empowerment.

 

He also assented to the bill repealing pension payments to former governors and former Deputy Governors in the state following widespread support from the public when the proposal came up for public hearings at the Kwara State House of Assembly.

 

The governor had last year November sought the repeal of the law — both a fulfilment of his campaign promise and a response to public opposition to the pension package that many decry as unfair.

 

Speaker Yakubu Danladi- Salihu, who led members of the House of Assembly to the brief budget signing ceremony, told the governor that members of the public were unanimous about a need to repeal the law during the hearing.

 

Signing the N137.6billion appropriation bill into law, the governor commended the House members for their hard work, adding: “This budget will build on the achievements of the previous years in the areas of education, health, and roads infrastructure.

 

We are also focusing on youth empowerment, job creation, and social investments which are very critical at this point of our national life.”

 

AbdulRazaq said social protection is most important at this time to prevent more people from falling into abject poverty, commending the conditional cash transfer (CCT) initiative of President Muhammadu Buhari, which is already being replicated in Kwara State.

 

“I was pleasantly surprised that this initiative of Mr. President is being felt in the remotest parts of the country.

 

When I visited the communities where some women beneficiaries of the (CCT) used same to start the construction of schools, I was very happy and we thank Mr President for that. I have since refunded the money of those women and I have also approved the construction (completion) of the schools.

 

So, we are going to continue to invest in social protection,” he said. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, for his part, said the budget would have huge impacts on the economy of the state, especially with regards to job creation, youth empowerment, and welfare of workers.

 

He said the budget accommodated the minimum wage, recruitment of new teachers, and establishment of a garment factory, among other provisions, and commended the clear visions of the governor to transform the state.

 

He said the passage and signing of the budget also met various requirements and deadlines of programmes that the state has keyed into, including the World Bank-assisted States Fiscal Transparency,

 

Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme, which pegs budget signing deadline at not later than January 31 of the new fiscal year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NULGE elects new president, Ahmad Labo

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has unanimously elected Ahmad Labo as its new president. Labo’s election came after the demise of its former prresident, Ibrahim Khalil. Khalil died mysteriously late last week in Abuja when he slumped and gave off the ghost.   Labo was the vice-president, North-West of the union. He […]
News Top Stories

Resident Doctors suspends strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…to reviewed action in two weeks The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its ongoing nationwide strike, which it commenced on September 7, 2020. According to the National President NARD, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, the suspension of its industrial action was to allow the Federal Government time to address its demands. In his words: […]
News

Agba: CAMA Amendment Act’ll ensure transparency

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has said that the Companies and Allied Matters Amendment Act (CAMA) 2020 would ensure transparency of the ownership and control of all companies involved in property purchase and public contracting in Nigeria. In a statement yesterday on his twitter handle @Clem- Agba on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica