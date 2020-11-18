Metro & Crime

AbdulRazaq signs Kwara Investment Promotion Agency Bill

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has signed into law a bill establishing the Kwara Investment Promotion Agency (KWIPA), saying it is a bold step to attract more investors and drive economic growth.
He said the idea is to remove bureaucratic bottlenecks, with the agency serving as the melting pot for ideas and entrepreneurs wanting to do business with the state.
Saying Kwara State is open for business, AbdulRazaq added that he envisions a state that no longer depends on federal monthly allocations to run government businesses or provide essential services and infrastructure for the people.
The governor signed the bill in the presence of Kwara State House of Assembly Speaker Yakubu Danladi Salihu; House Leader Olawoyin Magaji; Clerk of the House Halimah Jummai Kperogi; APC chieftains Yahya Seriki and Musibau Esinrogunjo.
The function of the agency includes, to “initiate, promote, facilitate, coordinate and create a conducive environment for investments and development in the state,” according to the law.
It would also “coordinate and monitor all investment activities; advice and assist the government in creating an attractive and competitive climate for business that will lead to robust economic activities in the state; source on behalf of the government, finance for investment from multilateral and bilateral development partners as well as private investors, both domestic and foreign through public-private partnerships and other financial arrangements, and where appropriate, act as lead negotiator in transactions with private investors that ensure the needs of the state and those of its citizens are well represented.”
In an address before the signing of the bill, Speaker Salihu said the House did a thorough job while working on the legislation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man kills, buries girlfriend in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 29-year-old man, Segun Titilayo, has been arrested for allegedly killing and burying his girlfriend at Lekki area of Lagos State. The suspect, it was learnt, called the victim, Oritoke Manni (26), on the phone to visit him only to be declared missing by police. Manni worked as a bar attendant at KC Hotel. The […]
Metro & Crime

Man robbed of N446,000, shot dead in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Two dare-devil armed robbers on Monday trailed a middle-aged man identified as Taoreed Alao from a Bodija, Ibadan  bank, shot him and snatched the N446,000 he collected from the bank before later escaping on his motorbike. The tragedy, which occurred around 1.30 p.m along Agodi Government House/Government Secretariat Road in Ibadan, took people around the area by surprise as they heard two gun […]
Metro & Crime

Fake DSS offcer breaches Buhari’s security, steals guest’s bag

Posted on Author Abiodun Bello

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 32-year-old man, Boniface Oburuku, for stealing from an international guest.   The Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement that Oburuku impersonated an officer of the Department of Stat Service (DSS) to access an event which had President Muhammadu Buhari in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: