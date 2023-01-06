News

AbdulRazaq swears in Adebara as Kwara Acting CJ

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, yesterday sworn-in Justice Abiodun Ayodele Adebara, the most senior judge as the Acting Chief Judge of the state, following the retirement of Justice SuleimanDurosinlorunKawu. According to the governor, the development reaffirmed his administration’s absolute respect for separation of powers and the rule of law. He said: “It is on record that this government has since assumption of office in 2019 shown absolute respect for separation of powers and rule of law. It is in this regard that the most senior judge on the bench is being sworn in today to fill the vacant office Of the Chief Judge of Kwara State. This is in compliance with Section 271(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as t),” AbdulRazaq said at the event held at the council chambers of the Government House, Ilorin. “I am pleased to have the honour this afternoon to swear in Hon. Justice Abiodun Ayodele Adebara as the Acting Chief Judge of Kwara State. This is following the retirement of Justice S. D. Kawu, who was the Chief Judge of Kwara State until yesterday.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Political office holders should demonstrate humility, says Diri

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri yesterday urged government occupying sensitive positions to demonstrate humility by accepting responsibility for their actions and inaction. The governor however urged Nigerians not to be discouraged but join forces with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to unseat the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2023. Speaking through his deputy, Lawrence […]

Ajoke,
News

An open letter to my wife on her birthday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

My darling wife, On this special birthday of yours, through this letter, I want to tell you how much you mean to me, and to say some things I have unconsciously left unsaid, all these years. Conveying one’s actual feelings with mere words often appears a hard but to crack. I have known you for […]
News

Why many aspirants are jostling to succeed me – Okowa

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Asaba

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Thursday opened up on why over 12 governorship aspirants in the state, including his deputy Kingsley Otuaro, have been engaging in political gymnastics to succeed him in 2023. The governor said they are comfortably using his name to campaign for endorsement, owing to his strict adherence to the ‘Stronger Delta’ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica