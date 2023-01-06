AbdulRazaq swears in Adebara as Kwara Acting CJ

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, yesterday sworn-in Justice Abiodun Ayodele Adebara, the most senior judge as the Acting Chief Judge of the state, following the retirement of Justice SuleimanDurosinlorunKawu. According to the governor, the development reaffirmed his administration’s absolute respect for separation of powers and the rule of law. He said: “It is on record that this government has since assumption of office in 2019 shown absolute respect for separation of powers and rule of law. It is in this regard that the most senior judge on the bench is being sworn in today to fill the vacant office Of the Chief Judge of Kwara State. This is in compliance with Section 271(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as t),” AbdulRazaq said at the event held at the council chambers of the Government House, Ilorin. “I am pleased to have the honour this afternoon to swear in Hon. Justice Abiodun Ayodele Adebara as the Acting Chief Judge of Kwara State. This is following the retirement of Justice S. D. Kawu, who was the Chief Judge of Kwara State until yesterday.”
