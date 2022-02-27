News Top Stories

AbdulRazaq to ECOWAS Court: We ‘ll support judiciary

Kwara State Governor AbdukRahman Abdul- Razaq has reiterated that his administration would continue to do its best to support the judiciary, while also giving it unfettered freedom to operate without any interference. AbdulRazaq, who stated this while hosting the delegation of ECOWAS Court of Justice to a dinner, also, appreciated the court for picking Kwara as the venue for the international engagement in the north central region.

 

The delegation of the 15-member state ECOWAS Court of Justice arrived in Ilorin on Monday for a week-long sensitisation for members of the judiciary in the state on the procedures for engaging services of the Court.

 

He said: “From the report I have received (from the sensitisation), it has all been good. A lot of information has passed from your side to our side, and we now know a lot more about how to engage the court.

 

“As you have noticed, the economy of the state has grown tremendously. When this administration was inaugurated two and half years ago we only had one or two airlines coming into the state.

 

Now, we have four airlines and about eight flights to and from Ilorin a day. Kwara is also the safest state in Nigeria. People are relocating here to do their businesses peacefully. “On our part, we are doing our best to support the judiciary.

 

We also do not interfere in what they do.” Abdulrazaq said the administration is also implementing many programmes and infrastructural projects to improve the standing of the state and the wellbeing of its people.

 

Vice President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice and the team leader, Rt. Hon. Justice Gberi-be Quattara, appreciated the Governor for his patriotic commitments that are transforming the state to a vibrant commercial city. He said: “The good work that the current Governor, His Excellency AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is doing to keep the flag flying is highly commendable.

 

