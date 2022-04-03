AbdulRazaq to Kwara South APC members: Sink your differences

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has charged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara South Senatorial District to put aside their differences and pursue their ambitions within limits that would keep the party strong and united, even after the primaries.

He further urged all party faithful to go all out to flaunt the administration’s achievements towards mobilising the people of Kwara South for a repeat of the resounding victory of 2019, saying: “This is the only way to prevent those who put Kwara in a mess from regaining control of the state and the destinies of our children and generations unborn.”

He added that they should complement efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in enlightening the citizenry on the need to register en masse to enable them to vote in the 2023 elections.

The governor, who spoke at the Unity Rally/Prayer organised by the Kwara South Senatorial District APC at Ajase Ipo, through his Special Adviser (Political), Abdullateef Alakawa, said: “The 2023 elections should help to consolidate on the gains of 2019 when the great people of Kwara State — North, South, and Central — came together to end the reign of people who turned public patrimonies to their private estate, empowered urchins to unleash violence and commit crimes of all shades, and failed to lay proper foundation for a brighter future for our children.

“Three years down the road after Otoge, it is so far, so good! Notwithstanding the teething problems that come with every social change, we have definitely started the journey for a greater Kwara on a strong note. The 2023 election is the time to consolidate on these gains. The 2023 is the time to tell those who are already plotting a return to hijack the treasury to feather their nests that, whatever the challenges of the social change of 2019, we are never going back to Egypt. We are never going to be subjects to any political demigods again.

“Everywhere you go to in Kwara today, including in the remotest parts of our state, you can now see government presence in various sectors: health, education, road infrastructure, water, and general government support for the silent majority. In Kwara South alone, our administration has executed 268 projects cutting across health sector, water, education, energy, and road construction. The breakdowns are 188 school development projects; 33 water projects; seven healthcare projects (excluding dozens of interventions); 18 energy projects; and 22 road construction projects. These are either completed or ongoing.”

On security, AbdulRazaq stated that security of lives and property is a top priority of his administration, adding that: “This is why government is investing so much in hardware, modern tracking technology, and welfare of our security agencies, while working in synergy with local vigilante and traditional institutions to push out criminal elements who are taking advantage of our national security challenges. We are getting solid results, notwithstanding some very sad developments in the recent time.”

