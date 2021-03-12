Sports

AbdulRazaq unveils new jerseys for Kwara United

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq has unveiled the new jerseys for the Kwara United Football Club as part of the government’s efforts to promote the current leaders of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL). At the event held at the Kwara State Stadium Complex, Ilorin, AbdulRazaq called on stakeholders in sports industry to redouble their efforts in promoting and showcasing Kwara United Football Club as a good brand for corporate entities to invest in. “Today’s event fits into our administration’s commitment to promote the state’s heritage, its people and what it represents.

Kwara United Football Club used to be a household name and a brand to reckon with in Nigeria. It had a longstanding history in the game of round leather. That was when this stadium complex was at its best,” he said. “We are doing everything within available resources to reclaim the glory of our state across all sectors. We are investing a lot of money to bring back critical sports infrastructure. We are building squash courts that will be the best and largest in the country.

We have intervened in Kwara Football Academy’s Hostel, Volleyball Court and Baseball Court while also fixing the Olympic standard Swimming Pool, among others. “In those good old days, the stadium complex used to play host to thousands of spectators in various sporting events. It is therefore important that we support every effort that will promote our sporting activities in the state.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Babalade’s death a huge loss – Dare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, has described the death of Former Super Eagles defender, Ajibade Babalade, as a huge loss to not just his family, but the entire Nigerian Football fraternity.   The Minister said he was shocked and saddened by the news of the demise of the former 3SC defender “I received […]
Sports

Organisers optimistic for Australian Open despite coronavirus measures

Posted on Author Reporter

    Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has moved to allay fears the season-opening tennis grand slam and its buildup tournaments could be hampered by strict biosecurity protocols to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Tiley said on Sunday that Tennis Australia was still “doing everything we can to finalise the summer of […]
Sports

La Liga: Madrid drop points at Sociedad

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid got their title defence off on a shaky note, following a 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad on Sunday night. Zinedine Zidane’s men snatched the LaLiga crown from Barcelona last season, producing outstanding form after lockdown to overtake their rivals. However, Los Blancos failed to reproduce such fine form against Sociedad, in their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica