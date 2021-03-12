AbdulRazaq unveils new jerseys for Kwara United

Kwara State Governor Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq has unveiled the new jerseys for the Kwara United Football Club as part of the government’s efforts to promote the current leaders of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL). At the event held at the Kwara State Stadium Complex, Ilorin, AbdulRazaq called on stakeholders in sports industry to redouble their efforts in promoting and showcasing Kwara United Football Club as a good brand for corporate entities to invest in. “Today’s event fits into our administration’s commitment to promote the state’s heritage, its people and what it represents.

Kwara United Football Club used to be a household name and a brand to reckon with in Nigeria. It had a longstanding history in the game of round leather. That was when this stadium complex was at its best,” he said. “We are doing everything within available resources to reclaim the glory of our state across all sectors. We are investing a lot of money to bring back critical sports infrastructure. We are building squash courts that will be the best and largest in the country.

We have intervened in Kwara Football Academy’s Hostel, Volleyball Court and Baseball Court while also fixing the Olympic standard Swimming Pool, among others. “In those good old days, the stadium complex used to play host to thousands of spectators in various sporting events. It is therefore important that we support every effort that will promote our sporting activities in the state.”

