News

AbdulRazaq urges calm, seamless supply of new notes to citizens

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has called for more supply of the new naira notes to the citizens to ease things for the masses and stabilise the currency swap policy. Speaking during a courtesy meeting with the CBN Consumer Protection Department in Ilorin led by Mrs. Rashidat Jumoke Monguno, the governor called for calm while all stakeholders work to ease the situation. “It’s quite proactive for you to come down to various states to see that compliance is being followed through down to the grassroots level. Our people really need this at this time. “We appreciate your coming and we will continue to engage the citizens, traditional institutions, students, all other segments of the society, farmers and NGOs to pass the message through for us to have calmness and make sure the process is seamless,” AbdulRahman said

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Monarch seeks collaborative effort to end insecurity in South West

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

A traditional ruler in Osun State, the Orangun of Oke Ila, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, has called on leaders in the South-West to come together and find lasting solutions to the issue of insecurity in the country, especially in the region. Abolarin, who was a key speaker at the second annual colloquium […]
News

COVID-19: Kwara sets aside N135m for private schools

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Kwara State government yesterday said that it has set aside the sum of N135,500,000 under the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) as interest-free loan to 1,119 private school owners across the state. “KWASSIP has engaged with the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in Kwara State after they reached out for […]
News

Trump exits news briefing for ’emergency phone call’  

Posted on Author Reporter

President Trump abruptly exited his news conference Wednesday at the White House, saying he had an “emergency” phone call as reporters continued to press him with questions on the Breonna Taylor case. “I have to leave for an emergency phone call,” Trump said before leaving the briefing.  “I’ll be back. I’ll see you tomorrow” Trump […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica