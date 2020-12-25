AbdulRazaq visits explosion site, bemoans loss of lives, property

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday visited the scene of Wednesday morning explosion at Jebba in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The governor, who described the incident as painful, prayed to the Almighty God to comfort the victims over their losses. The incident is very disturbing and we have to come down to see the extent of the destruction. It’s far more than what we thought.

The inferno engulfed many houses. It affects about 43 houses,” AbdulRazaq told jour commendnalists after inspecting the site.

The governor was on the inspection tour with the House of Assembly Speaker, Yakubu Danladi Salihu, Senator Yahya Oloriegbe (Kwara Central), Senator Sadiq Umar (North), Deputy House Leader who is the lawmaker representing the area, John Bello, commissioners and some other top government functionaries.

AbdulRazaq said the government would come to the aid of the victims within available resources. This came a day after he directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to identify the victims and document the losses. He said: “We just need to come to the rescue of our people who lost properties. Some people also lost their lives. May their souls rest in peace.” The governor also commendnalists

the Federal Government for the infrastructural projects sited in the state. He said his administration would continue to push for more, especially the dredging of the River Niger and timely completion of ongoing road projects.

“We thank the Federal Government for signing the contract for the dualisation of Ilorin-Jebba Road. The Federal Government is trying to dualise this road but funding is a challenge because of COVID-19. “We hope the road will be fully put in the budget next year and the funding release so that the dualisation will commence.

From here to Mokwa is one of the best and busiest roads in Nigeria. We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for investing in road infrastructure,” the governor

