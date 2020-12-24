AbdulRazaq visits Jebba, rues damages to properties 

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has visited the scenes of Wednesday morning inferno in Jebba, Moro Local Government Area of the state, describing the incident as painful and praying the Almighty God to relieve the victims of their losses.

“The incident is very disturbing and we have to come down to see the extent of the destruction. It’s far more than what we thought. The inferno engulfed many houses. It affects about 43 houses,” AbdulRazaq told reporters after inspecting the site.

He was accompanied on the inspection tour by thr House of Assembly Speaker, Yakubu Danladi Salihu; Senator Yahya Oloriegbe (Kwara Central); Senator Sadiq Umar (North); Deputy House Leader, who is the lawmaker from the area, John Bello; commissioners and some other top government functionaries.

AbdulRazaq said the government will come to the aid of the victims within available resources – a day after he directed the State Emergency Management Agency to identify the victims and document their losses.

“We just need to come to the rescue of our people who lost properties. Some people also lost their lives. May their souls rest in peace,” the governor said.

He also commended the Federal Government for the infrastructural projects sited in the state, and said the administration will continue to push for more, especially the dredging of the River Niger and timely completion of ongoing road projects.

Like this: Like Loading...