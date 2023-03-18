AbdulRazaq Votes, Commends Kwarans For Peaceful Conduct

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq cast his ballot at 12:45 pm at his Idigba Polling Unit 004 of Adewole Ward in Ilorin West, commending the peaceful conduct of the exercise so far.

The Governor also urged more voters to come out to exercise their franchise, following reports of low turnouts in some areas.

His polling unit and many areas of Adewole Ward, however, recorded large turnouts.

“It’s been a mixed bag in terms of the turnout appreciably large in some places and quite low in some areas and we urge more people to come out,” he told reporters after voting alongside his wife Ambassador Olufolake AbdulRazaq and other members of his family.

“Going by the turnout in this polling unit, this is impressive. But nationwide, including in parts of Kwara State, the turnout is a bit lower than the presidential and national assembly elections,” he said.

“On the BVAS, the reports so far show that there are improvements, compared to the last elections.”

The Governor also commended the early arrival of polling officers and is upbeat about being re-elected by Kwarans on the back of his performance in various sectors of the state.

