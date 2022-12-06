AbdulRazaq’s achievements’ll earn him second term – Towoju

Olabode Towoju is the Commissioner for Communications in Kwara State. In this interview with STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI, he speaks on Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s achievements and reelection bid, among other issues

What is your assessment of the performance of Governor AbdulRazaq in the last three years?

To be honest with you, when you compare the three years of Governor AbdulRazaq with the 16 locust years of the past government, no doubt, you will know that the governor has performed credibly well.

Anyhow you want to look at it, in terms of road infrastructure, we have done a lot; in terms of education, we have been able to remove all the rubbles we met on ground.

In terms of infrastructural development and capital projects, we have done a lot. In health, we have done very well; in terms of social investment programmes, this government has done tremendously well. Without being immodest, I will give this government 90 per cent. I won’t give it over 90 per cent yet because we are still doing a lot of projects that are over 90 per cent done.

For the first time in the history of Kwara State, we have a governor that puts Kwara first in all his actions, and also caters for the youth. In his cabinet, we have over 90 percent youths, as well as 50 percent women inclusion. In fact, this is the first time in Kwara State that 35 per cent inclusion for women in any political office was signed into law.

Although the administration has embarked on a number of capital projects, none has been commissioned. When are we expecting their commissioning?

We have done a lot of work, completed a good number of roads, hospitals have been renovated and equipped, while we have renovated over 600 schools.

So, if we start commissioning projects as a priority and shift the focus from continuing empowering our people, impacting their lives positively, we won’t get anything done. However, as I’m talking to you, one of our capital projects, the multi million Naira Garment Factory, is completed already waiting for commissioning. I can tell you authoritatively that what is needed to be done is just cleaning, that is all. Everything is set to reposition Kwara back to its rightful position.

Recall that we used to have a Garment Factory in the past, but due to the ineptitude and lackadaisical attitude of the past administration, the factory is today moribund.

Another capital project of this administration is the Visual Arts Centre that will be a software centre for every actor, not only in Nigeria, but also in Africa because what we are bringing there is second to none in Africa, comprising dubbing, graphic animation, and lots of things.

The pre and post-production of films will be done at the Visual Centre, as well as the Practical Village, that is also 75 per cent completed and will be commissioned soon. Most of the equipment are already on ground. We just need to start fixing them.

The ongoing Innovation Hub Centre is another monumental project of the administration that will change the course of destiny of Kwara youths for good by making them self-reliant and nipping poverty in the bud among the teeming youths in the state. It is also nearing completion and will soon be commissioned.

Also, our Nocha FM in Okuta, Baruten Local Government Area is ready for commissioning. We are also working on the Kaaki FM and other booster stations in Lafiagi and Patigi.

We have high respect for media in Kwara State, so we want to develop the industry. If you look at what is happening in Kwara TV now, it is as if you are watching Aljazeera or CNN though we are still not where we are going. When you talk about Radio Kwara, it was dead when we came on board, but today it has bounced back.

The kind of money they are generating now, they have never generated it in the history of the Radio Station. Things have taken a complete new dimension for Kwara because the governor is putting Kwara first and we are very proud of his style of leadership.

What will you consider as impediment to the governor’s reelection bid?

We don’t see any impediment at all. This is because we have done so well in virtually all sectors of the economy.

In terms of social investment programmes, this is the first time in the history of Kwara State that you see a governor investing so much in youths. Do you know that we just did an entrepreneurial programme whereby 170 youths were empowered with start-up-capital? It has never happened before. The youth have never had it so good. The women too are not left out.

Look at what happened at the party primary in the state. This is the first time so many women are coming on board to contest election. In the past, their position is always in the other room and in the kitchen. So, things have changed for better in Kwara State.

The PDP candidate is from Kwara North, a zone that has been clamouring for the governorship slot for a long time. Don’t you think his choice will affect the fortune of the APC in that zone in 2023?

They have had governor in Kwara North in the past, they have had senators, and they have had members of the House of Representatives. However, it is on record that none of them has done 10 per cent of what Governor AbdulRazaq is doing in Kwara North today.

The kind of road infrastructure we have done in Kwara North they have never witnessed it before. Most of the time, what the opposition normally did in the past was that when election was coming they would go and put sand on the roads as if they wanted to commence work on the roads, but after the election they would go and remove the sand.

The people of Kwara North know them and are happy with the governor. Do you know that they just gave His Excellency the title of Karo Kaiama in Kwara North? Do you know that His Excellency even before he became the governor was the one fighting for the people of Dumagi in Shonga of Kwara North, when the government of the day deprived them of their farmlands by hiring lawyer for them free of charge?

This administration has a lot of programmes for the people of Kwara North and we are doing it. The past PDP government humiliated them too much, they didn’t count them as humans. I don’t know the kind of hatred they have for the people of Kwara North, but in our own case we are telling them that they are our people. That is the difference between us and them.

They are telling them to leave their land and go to another country, but we are telling them that they must stay in their fatherland and enjoy the dividends of democracy. As for Kwara North, we are set and we are good to go.

What is your take on defections of some party stalwarts from the APC in the state, particularly that of the governorship candidate of the PDP?

Such defections will have no effect on the chances of the APC in the forthcoming elections in Kwara State and the country as a whole because while some defected to other parties, a good number have also joined our party.

In his (PDP governorship candidate) own town Shonga, That was where their lands were forcefully taken and sold to the Zimbabwe farmers. So, do you think the people are daft that they will allow people like that to come back to power?

We don’t have any problem at all with their defection as far as we are concerned. For the Saraki dynasty to come back to power, it is not going to happen in Kwara state. We are not going back to the era of termites.

What is your advice to the people of Kwara State, especially the electorate?



They should have the fear of God and put Kwara first in everything they do because Kwara is our own, we don’t have another Jerusalem, we don’t have another Mecca to call our own, and so, it is incumbent on all and sundry to put Kwara first in all our actions and inactions.

