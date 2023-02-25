2023 Elections News

Abdulsalami Commend INEC, Electorates, Tasks Candidates To Accept Outcome Of Polls

Former Nigeria Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar has hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying “Nigerians are now confident in the electoral process”.

General Abdulsalami while addressing journalists at the uphill water tanker polling unit (020) where he and former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida usually cast their votes urged contestants to accept the outcome of the elections.

According to him “I commend the INEC and of course Nigerians for coming out en masse. I really applaud the peaceful conduct. Nigerians have voted for their consciences.

“I have been able to perform my civic responsibility, I am happy we have peace in the Country during the elections.

“From what I have seen here, it is very comfortable, the moment they (INEC) see you, the BVAS capture you and give you your ballot papers for you to cast your vote

“And from all that has been going on, it is so glaring that everything is going on smoothly and peacefully. I thank God for how things are going on in Nigeria and in Niger State in particular.”

“I want to also appeal to contestants to accept the outcome of the elections when the results are announced.”

Also, at the Kofar Audi Bunu unit of the Chanchaga local government area, former Niger State governor, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu alongside his wife Hajiya Jumai Babangida Aliyu cast their votes around 10:30 am.

Aliyu who is also Chairman of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council, Niger State expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct, adding that “this is building the culture of democracy and I am very confident that Atiku Abubakar will emerge victorious”.

Earlier, the Niger state Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Ahmed Yusha’u Garki after monitoring the election exercise in Bosso, Chanchaga and Paikoro local government areas expressed satisfaction with the exercise and assured that the conduct can be improved upon during the next elections.

Assistant Inspector General of Police, Elections Niger State, Isaac Akinmoyede and heads of other security agencies visited and monitored polling units within the Minna metropolis.

