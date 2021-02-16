News

Abdulsalami warns of imminent disintegration

Posted on

*Says Nigeria is reaching ‘point of no return’

 

Daniel Atori, Minna

 

Former Nigerian Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar has warned that the country may disintegrate if Nigerians do not remain calm and united in the face of recent challenges.

While expressing concerns over the recent attacks in parts of the country, General Abdulsalami called on governors to take full responsibility in managing the divergent voices and frustrations within their states that could fuel disunity, anarchy and disintegration.

According to him: “As if the continued insurgency in the country, the kidnap and armed robbery is not cup full, the recent happening in some part of the country of ethnic attacks is unfortunate and is adding to the problems.”

General Abdulsalami, who is also Chairman of the National Peace Committee (NPC), on Tuesday told journalists at his Minna home that there is the need for all Nigerians to come together to overcome the challenges being faced.

While expressing concern, he said: “In the last two weeks or so, tension is growing in the country and embers of disunity, anarchy and disintegration are spreading fast and if care is not taken, this might lead us to a point of no return.”

Accordingly, he said: “We at the National Peace Committee wish to add our voice to the voices of millions of Nigerians calling for calm in these difficult times.

“These times demand that we all join hands together to resolve our challenges so as to keep our country united. We do not have the luxury of trading blames.

“Thousands of our people are homeless and refugees across the length and breadth of their own country.

“We know the difficulties that our farmers have faced in the last few years and that the harvests will be a serious challenge this year. Therefore, let us all really together in these hard times, make the required sacrifices and remain vigilant, standing by one another.”

General Abdulsalami also appealed to the governors to sheathe their swords saying: “They should tone down their rhetoric and take full responsibility for managing the divergent voices and frustrations within their states.

“It is true that we are all in a states of fear and collective anxiety. However, the last thing we need is for the enemy to sense a lack of unity on our part or a break in our ranks.”

He urged the new Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police to rise up to the urgent demands of the moment, saying “you need to rally your troops and design the best strategy for ending this tragic war that has continued to consume and destroy the foundations of our dear country.”

Reporter

%d bloggers like this: