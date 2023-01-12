Abdulsami unveils four-part book on insurgency

Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsami Abubakar, yesterday unveiled a four-part book on crimes and insurgencies in Nigeria and other parts of the world in Abuja. The series, which were titled: Preventing Crimes, Insurgencies and Desperate Migrations from developing nations, Africa, Latin America and other nations of the world.were written by Alhaji Iliyasu Buhari Maijega. Commending the effort of the author, Abubakar said the presentation of the series was timely considering the security challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

He noted that insurgency and other violent crimes had been confronting Nigeria in the last 10 years, adding that the violent threats had spread all over the country over time. He said the book threw light into the root causes of insurgency, stressing that it would help security agencies and the government to find lasting solution to insecurity in Nigeria and around the world. Abubakar urged Nigerians and all stakeholders to read through the series with a view to understanding issues around insurgency and proffer solutions.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...