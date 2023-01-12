News

Abdulsami unveils four-part book on insurgency

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsami Abubakar, yesterday unveiled a four-part book on crimes and insurgencies in Nigeria and other parts of the world in Abuja. The series, which were titled: Preventing Crimes, Insurgencies and Desperate Migrations from developing nations, Africa, Latin America and other nations of the world.were written by Alhaji Iliyasu Buhari Maijega. Commending the effort of the author, Abubakar said the presentation of the series was timely considering the security challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

He noted that insurgency and other violent crimes had been confronting Nigeria in the last 10 years, adding that the violent threats had spread all over the country over time. He said the book threw light into the root causes of insurgency, stressing that it would help security agencies and the government to find lasting solution to insecurity in Nigeria and around the world. Abubakar urged Nigerians and all stakeholders to read through the series with a view to understanding issues around insurgency and proffer solutions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

$30m debt: Again Reps summon NNPC, Agip, others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

  The House of Representatives committee on Petroleum (Upstream) has for the umpteenth time invited the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Agip oil Company, Nigeria Content Development Management Board (NCDMB) to appear before it. The companies are to appear alongside De Coon Services Limited and other JV Partners over the $30 million debt owed the indigenous […]
News Top Stories

M’Belt Forum: Running mate crisis in PDP, APC self-inflicted

Posted on Author Festus Abu and Cephas Iorhemen

The internal crisis currently rocking the two major parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are both self-inflicted, according to the Middle Belt Forum (MBF). The MBF National President Bitrus Pogu also believes Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is not the only PDP southern governor unhappy with the choice […]
News

2023: APC, Tinubu distancing self from Buhari administration – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as other APC leaders are distancing themselves from President Muhammadu Buhari over his abysmal failure. PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba noted that in a desperate bid to whitewash their battered public image, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica