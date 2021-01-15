News

Abe calls for free, fair LG polls in Rivers

A former lawmaker, Senator Magnus Abe, has called on Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to ensure that the local government council election billed for April in the state is free, fair and credible.

Abe, who represented Rivers South Senatorial District at the National Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the call yesterday in a statement issued and signed by his spokesman, Mr. Parry Benson, in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The former lawmaker, however, objected to some dissenting voice in the APC in the state that were angling that the party should boycott the elections, saying: “I want to encourage any politician who wants to aspire to an office to take the bull by the horns, as this is the time for them to test their teeth.” While noting that political parties are vehicles made available to members who wished to aspire for political positions, Abe added: “Even, if at the end you do not win, you would have learnt valuable lessons and strategies with which to grow your political career. “The fact that we have different political parties does not mean that we are suddenly no longer Rivers people. It is not correct. And that is not how to grow the state.

Kwara NUT distributes 50 motorcycles worth N9m to teachers

There was joy at the weekend as the Kwara State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) distributed 50 motorcycles worth over N9 million to teachers across the 16 local government areas of the state to cushion the hardship of the recent hike in the pump price of petrol in the country.   The […]
Labour to FG: Electricity tariff, fuel price increase have erased minimum wage gains

…says govt failed to outline measures to cushion effects of hikes Organised labour Tuesday tackled the Federal Government over the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products and electricity tariff saying, it has erased the gains recorded with the signing of the national minimum wage signed into law by President Muhammau Buhari. Labour made […]
Fayemi reconciles aggrieved Oyo APC bigwigs, members in Ibadan

Poised to ensure unity among its fold ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial elections in Oyo State, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Sunday brokered peace among the warring factions and divisions within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. The leaders, who converged on the […]

