Abe calls for free, fair LG polls in Rivers

A former lawmaker, Senator Magnus Abe, has called on Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to ensure that the local government council election billed for April in the state is free, fair and credible.

Abe, who represented Rivers South Senatorial District at the National Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the call yesterday in a statement issued and signed by his spokesman, Mr. Parry Benson, in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The former lawmaker, however, objected to some dissenting voice in the APC in the state that were angling that the party should boycott the elections, saying: “I want to encourage any politician who wants to aspire to an office to take the bull by the horns, as this is the time for them to test their teeth.” While noting that political parties are vehicles made available to members who wished to aspire for political positions, Abe added: “Even, if at the end you do not win, you would have learnt valuable lessons and strategies with which to grow your political career. “The fact that we have different political parties does not mean that we are suddenly no longer Rivers people. It is not correct. And that is not how to grow the state.

Like this: Like Loading...