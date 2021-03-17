News

Abe urges Ogoni to unite for successful clean-up

The former Senator, representing the Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has appealed to the people of Ogoniland to close ranks and support the Hydrocarbon Pollution and Remediation Project (HYPREP) for a successful clean-up exercise of the area. Abe, in a statement by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, noted that a successful clean-up would amount to a legacy of the Ogoni struggles handed over to the coming generations.

Abe said: “Our common commitment should be to ensure that at the end of the clean-up, Ogoniland will be transformed environmentally and economically into a more prosperous and peaceful community. “This will be a befitting legacy of the Ogoni struggle that we can proudly bequeath to future generations. Let us join hands and work together to ensure that the Ogoni clean-up becomes a success story and an inspiration to other impacted communities in the Niger Delta region.” Abe, who congratulated the Minister of Environment and Chairman Governing Council, Alhaji Muhammad Mahmood; Chairman, Board of Trustees of HYPREP, Dr. Mike Nwielaghi, and other members of the Governing Council and the Board of Trustees, urged Ogoni people to downplay their differences.

