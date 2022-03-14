News

Abe urges young professionals to work for greater Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt Comment(0)

The immediate past senator representing Rivers South East in the National Assembly, Magnus Abe, has called on Rivers youths and young professionals to work for a greater state by being more committed to the cause. Abe, who gave the charge at an interactive session with youths and young professionals of Rivers, noted that to achieve such a lofty goal, people must change from their ways of thoughts and deeds. Abe, who responded to issues bordering on youth employment generation, education, judiciary, security, environment and accountability in governance, explained that, as a government, the ultimate goal of a cosmopolitan society is to create opportunities for citizens. He told the more than 3000 youths and young professionals from the state’s 23 local government areas that well-trained artisans and technicians are the bedrock of the nation’s economy Abe said: “There is no situation that cannot be made better, just as there’s no situation that cannot be made worse. We need to improve ourselves and the state, to bequeath to our children a better society”. On education, he noted that quality education cannot be free anywhere in the world because teachers have to be paid very well and regularly too.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lagos: Badagry has 400 illegal filling stations

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government yesterday declared that no fewer than 400 filling stations in the ancient town of Badagry are illegal, saying none of the petrol stations have a building permit or any approvals by the relevant agencies in the state.   Consequently, about 20 of the stations have been sealed while efforts are currently […]
News

Abia State government honours Ikwuano born security expert, Amb. (Dr) Okegbue JP

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Lagos based Security expert and United Nations-POLACE Peace Ambassador, Chief (Dr) Nzeribe Okegbue JP has been honoured by the government of Abia state for human capacity building and wealth creation in the state especially on real estate and security. The event which was put together by Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu Body of Advisers, an […]

COVID-19
News Top Stories

COVID-9: Africa to get 10m vaccines from U.S this week

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…Nigeria listed in additional 14m doses for 30 countries   The United States government has announced the distribution list of 55 million COVID-19 vaccines, in fulfillment of the promise to allocate 80 million COVID-19 vaccine supply to be shared globally, before the end of June 2021.   While Africa gets 10 million doses from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica