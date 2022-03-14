Abe urges young professionals to work for greater Rivers

The immediate past senator representing Rivers South East in the National Assembly, Magnus Abe, has called on Rivers youths and young professionals to work for a greater state by being more committed to the cause. Abe, who gave the charge at an interactive session with youths and young professionals of Rivers, noted that to achieve such a lofty goal, people must change from their ways of thoughts and deeds. Abe, who responded to issues bordering on youth employment generation, education, judiciary, security, environment and accountability in governance, explained that, as a government, the ultimate goal of a cosmopolitan society is to create opportunities for citizens. He told the more than 3000 youths and young professionals from the state’s 23 local government areas that well-trained artisans and technicians are the bedrock of the nation’s economy Abe said: “There is no situation that cannot be made better, just as there’s no situation that cannot be made worse. We need to improve ourselves and the state, to bequeath to our children a better society”. On education, he noted that quality education cannot be free anywhere in the world because teachers have to be paid very well and regularly too.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...