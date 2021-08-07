Travel & Tourism

Abeiku Santana promotes gastronomy tourism as Jollof face-off debuts in Lagos

The traditional rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana was taken a notch higher last week during the debutant gastronomy competition known as ‘Jollof Face-off’ promoted by one of Ghana’s popular tourism operators and broadcasters, Ambassador Abeiku Santana Aggrey, as a new tourism product for the Africa continent. The gastronomy competition was held at The Rooftop by Ohuru HSE, Boardroom Apartments, Lekki, Lagos.

Coordinated by Noble Igwe, the event was scored by four judges with backgrounds in music, tourism, media, culinary arts and brand influencing, namely; Don Jazzy, Mukase Chic, Sisi Yemmie and Abeiku Santana. It was an intense live cooking event, with the two competitors, Hilda Bassey, a multi-talented television cooking show host from Nigeria and Seyram Leslie Kumordzie, a private lawyer from Ghana, displaying their mastery not only in the art of gastronomy but also showing their dexterity in the areas of food presentation, plating, texture, taste, side dish and accompanied protein which formed some of the bases for judging the winner of the event.

Bassey, who is also the host of ‘Dine of a Budget’ on Dstv, emerged the winner, taking home the coveted prize money ($5, 000) for the competition. Abeiku Santana, who is also called Mr. Tourism, commended the organisers and his co-judges while highlighting the importance of the event, which he said is geared at promoting gastronomy tourism with added advantages to both countries. According to him, gastronomy is different from culinary as a heritage and cultural product that uses the major cooking methods and techniques with emphasis on nutrition, palatability, applications of taste and tradition. He encouraged Ghana and Nigeria tourism stakeholders to pay attention to the sector as it a major economic booster.

The rivalry and debate as to who has the best Jollof rice between the two countries is expected to continue at a later date in Accra, Ghana. The competition was powered by Vfd Microfinance Bank and supported by Afripay, Maggi, Ohuru by HSE and Cellar Central.

