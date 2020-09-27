Abeko Gold to open new head office

Retail wrist-watches and jewelries shop, Abeko Gold Limited is set to commence its corporate operations at its new head office Yaba in Lagos.

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the company, Alhaji Laikeem Olatunji Adeyemo, disclosed that the movement of its head office from its old location at Ikoyi to Yaba is aimed at repositioning its operations and reach out to its numerous clients for a more effective service delivery.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by the company’s clients will be led by the immediate past Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Special guest of honour.

“We are relocating to a new head office to build a more reliable and responsive customer base and also create an impressive and fashionable environment that will make our services available and closer to our clients who are spread across the country and outside.

Effectively we shall open the new office on October 1 to coincide with Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary celebrations,” he stated.

