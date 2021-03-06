Abel Jurgen covers up ex-fiance, Cossy Orjiakor’s tattoo

Nollywood actress Cossy Orjiakor’s former fiancé, Abel Jurgen, has covered up a tattoo of her name on his body after his breakup with the actress. In a post shared via his Instagram page on March 4, the actor and model revealed that he decided to cover the tattoo after months of their breakup.

He said: “After covering up some #tattoo on my body. And after months of not chatting, not talking to my ex, she decided to get someone to hack my account though she couldn’t get my Instagram, Facebook and yahoo mail accounts just my gmail account and I lost almost all my contacts, though it’s cool I still got two more gmails accounts…#ilovebeingfree.” It would be recalled that the former couple called off their engagement in 2020 following a public accusation and counter accusation of being violent in the relationship.

It was Abel who first alleged that the Nollywood actress always attacked him at the slightest provocation especially when she is drunk. “Finally it’s over between Cossy and I after she got in a fight with me after getting drunk. This is what she did to me got bitten from different corners,” Jurgen wrote on Instagram with photos of his injuries on some parts of the body. While reacting to the allegation, Orjiakor had first told newsmen that her partner was seeking attention and denied inflicting the injuries on him.

