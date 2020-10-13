Sports

Abeokuta 10KM Race: Suzuki becomes official automobile partner

Suzuki by CFAO Motors Nigeria has entered a partnership with Nilayo Sports Management Limted, organisers of the Great Abeokuta 10KM Race as the official automobile partner of the race.

 

Bukola Olopade, the Managing Director of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, organisers of the race said on Monday in Lagos, that: “We are proud to welcome Suzuki on board as official automobile partner of the Great Abeokuta 10Km Race. “We pride ourselves on building lasting relationships across all our races and we look forward to doing the same with Suzuki.

 

This collaboration will greatly reinforce the validity of sports sponsorships and its connection with successful brands. “This also demonstrates the love Suzuki has for Ogun state and Abeokuta which is fast becoming the sporting hub of Nigeria. We are really excited about this partnership.”

 

The race, greatly supported by Ogun State government, and going to its second edition is slated for November 13, 2021. The race is duly certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) and World Athletics (WA).

