Politics

Abeokuta Outburst: Tinubu not happy with Buhari’s electoral reforms – ACJHR

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

 

A civil society organisation, African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) has accused the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of conspiracy to undermine free and fair elections in the country next month.

The group, in a statement on Thursday by its Strategic Communication Consultant, Comrade Abubakar Isa, also said the APC candidate is not happy with President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic and electoral reforms.

Tinubu had at a campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Wednesday, accused the Buhari administration of using the fuel scarcity and recently introduced new naira notes and cash withdrawal policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to block his chances at next month’s presidential election.

ACJHR, however, said this was an indictment on the APC government, noting that there is no other proof that the APC’s presidential candidate is part of those that want to undermine Buhari’s promise for peaceful transition.

It recalled that Tinubu was not happy with the planned use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the general election.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

2023: South East group tackles Soludo over comments on Obi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A pan-Igbo sociopolitical pressure group, South East Revival Group (SERG), has called on the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to desist from attacking the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi and focus on delivering his campaign promises to the people of the state.   Reacting to comments credited to […]
Politics

2023: The scramble for Wike’s support

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

Intrigues as PDP, APC, others woo Wike   FELIX NWANERI reports that the Rivers State government house and private residence of Governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt, has become a Mecca of some sort for politicians, who visit almost on a daily basis to seek his endorsement ahead of the 2023 presidential election     […]
Politics

N’Delta deserves better treatment, says Patrick

Posted on Author PAULINE ONYIBE,

Honourable Erasmus Ucheowaji Patrick is Bayelsa State’s Commissioner in charge of the Ministry of Ijaw National Affairs. In this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, he speaks about the challenges facing the Ijaw people of the Niger Delta in Nigeria and other national issues     What exactly are the duties of the Ministry of Ijaw National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica