Abeokuta Outbursts: Tinubu not happy with Buhari’s electoral reforms –ACJHR

A civil society organisation, African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) has accused the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of conspiracy to undermine free and fair elections in the country. The group in a statement yesterday by its Strategic Communication Consultant, Abubakar Isa, also said the APC candidate is not happy with President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic and electoral reforms. Tinubu had at a campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Wednesday, accused the Buhari administration of using the fuel scarcity and recently introduced new naira notes and cash withdrawal policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to block his chances at next month’s presidential election. ACJHR however said this was an indictment on the APC government, noting that there is no other proof that the APC’s presidential candidate is part of those that want to undermine Buhari’s promise for peaceful transition.

