News

Abeokuta Outbursts: Tinubu not happy with Buhari’s electoral reforms –ACJHR

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

A civil society organisation, African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) has accused the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of conspiracy to undermine free and fair elections in the country. The group in a statement yesterday by its Strategic Communication Consultant, Abubakar Isa, also said the APC candidate is not happy with President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic and electoral reforms. Tinubu had at a campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Wednesday, accused the Buhari administration of using the fuel scarcity and recently introduced new naira notes and cash withdrawal policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to block his chances at next month’s presidential election. ACJHR however said this was an indictment on the APC government, noting that there is no other proof that the APC’s presidential candidate is part of those that want to undermine Buhari’s promise for peaceful transition.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Brazil Supreme Court includes Jair Bolsonaro in riot probe

Posted on Author Reporter

      Brazil’s Supreme Court has agreed to include right-wing former president Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation into the storming of government buildings in Brasília. It is the first time that Bolsonaro has been named among those potentially responsible for the January 8 riots, reports the BBC. It comes days after Bolsonaro posted a […]
News Top Stories

APC crisis: Govs divided over next party chair

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Wale Elegbede A crisis of trust is brewing among governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the direction which the composition of the next National Working Committee (NWC) of the party should assume, Sunday Telegraph has learnt. Last Thursday, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the APC, dissolved the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC […]
News

Focus, consistency driving forces of Natty CTS Agency- CEO

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Focus and consistency have been touted as qualities that are common to businesses that survive against all odds. This is according to Oladeebo Olanrewaju Ismail, a serial entrepreneur and leading realtor in the Lagos property market, who made the assertion while speaking on his live Instagram chat, @iam_natthy_gas. Oladeedo, the MD and CEO of Natty […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica