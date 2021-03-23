Abhishek Agrawal believes your work should be your passion

Foremost entrepreneur, Abhishek Agrawal has advised entrepreneurs to see their work as their passion.

According to him, of the millions of entrepreneurs chasing their dreams and creating start-ups, many of them fail, and others stagnate.

Of those that are ‘high-flyers’, some fizzle down after a big growth spurt and others crumble at the first sign of trouble.

All in all, entrepreneurship, he stated is a tough nut to crack, and you need a lot of advice and information to keep moving.

Abhishek Agrawal, having walked the same journey and emerged at the top, shares his tips to succeed in an uncertain path:

• “Always deliver more than you promise.” – Abhishek Agrawal.

The secret to getting and keeping clients is exceeding their expectations. Now, don’t get cocky, Abhishek cautions, but you need always to put your best foot forward. To achieve this, start small by achieving your targets earlier and thinking of out of the box ways to serve your client. When you can solve a client’s need before realising it’s a need, you’ll never lose a client.

• “The focus of marketing is fully shifting to digital.” – Abhishek Agrawal.

It’s not a will it, won’t it happen thing anymore; it is stark clear that the future of marketing is digital, and if you want to succeed, that’s where you need to be. Abhishek has said that it doesn’t matter what industry you’re in; the digital space is accommodating to every industry. You can find your space early enough and begin building your business.

• “Your online reputation can make or break you.” – Abhishek Agrawal.

Now more than ever, you need to manage your online reputation. This is not just for your business but for personal presence. Businesses have crumbled due to employees and managements having bad reps online. Abhishek has stated that referrals are now done online; word of mouth now means look them up.

• “Everyone is on social media and that’s where you need to be.” – Abhishek Agrawal.

Social media saved the day in 2020 when the pandemic threw the world into a whirlpool. The pandemic aside, how people consume social media has changed as it’s their first stop when looking for products. It is not enough to be on social media. However, it is crucial that you engage your audience. A social media following is a sure way to help you scale your business.

Your presence, content and engagement work together to help you build visibility for your brand. Abhishek Agrawal encourages business people to build their businesses online as that’s where the shift is heading.

Like this: Like Loading...