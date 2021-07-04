“Abi APC Mega Rally; All Political Structures Collapsed Into APC In Support Of Gov. Ayade’s Defection”

Abi LGA was always APC, PDP Is History As Abi LGA Stand United behind Gov. Ben Ayade; Dr. Betta Edu

In Unity, Oneness and Support to the positive political visions and ideas of Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade, the leadership of Abi LGA, Dr Betta Edu the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Hon Faraton Robinson and the entire State and Local Government Council political appointees alongside councilors, thousands of Abi Men, Women and Youths have in solidarity to the recent defection of Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade formally defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC). The exercise which was exhibited during a Mega Rally that involved the 10 Political Wards of Abi LGA had the State Chairman of the APC Sen. M.T Mbu Jnr who as ably represented by Hon. Sunny Ndep, Chief Dr Alex Egbona, Member House of Reps. Chief Bolaji Anani Chief Barr. Okoi Obono Obla and other APC faithfuls to receive them.

Speaking during the Rally, Dr Betta Edu assured the Abi Community that they’re in safe hands with Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade who has promised to appoint more persons into his administration, she reiterated that Abi is and had always been since 2019; APC and nothing can change that. “,. Let’s go back home and mobilize the grassroots to register and get ready to vote!

The Chairman of Abi LGA Hon. Farathon welcomed all to his LGA calling Abi the Seat of APC in CRS, he reiterated that APC is the strongest party in Abi LGA especially with the alignment of Dr Betta Edu, Hon. Davies Etta, Hon. Eja Dons, Hon. Lebo Lebo, prince 7, Mrs Agube etc with Dr Alex Egbona and Chief Bolaji. He thanked his Abi Women and Youths for the massive defection and alignment with the Governor’s decisions to take CRS to the center. Hon. Farathor ended by thanking His Excellency for trusting him with the affairs of Abi LGA as he rededicated his loyalty to his visions and political ideas.

Chief Dr Alex Egbona The Member representing ABI / Yakurr Federal constituency on his part stated that today is his happiest day having such men of capacity now in the same train with him, he called for unity assuring Abi people that the leadership of Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade is one that will benefit everyone and as such he should be trusted, followed and supported. “Everyone in our party has equal rights and privileges. I call for peace, unity and togetherness. I thank Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade for taking the State to the Center as this means he’s got the interest of CRS.”

Highlight of the event was the formal acceptance of the newly defected members into the APC family by the State Chairman of the APC Sen. M.T Mbu Jnr alongside Dr Alex Egbona, Chief Bolaji and other APC faithfuls who all unanimously accepted the defectors into the APC family.

