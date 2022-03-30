Abia 2023: Abaribe warns PDP, declares party’s zoning decision as huge joke

The Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Abia South of Abia State in the National Assembly, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state not to cause the party to lose the 2023 governorship election. Meanwhile, New Telegraph had last week reported that the Abia State chapter of the PDP announced that the governorship position in the state had been zoned to politicians from Abia Central and Abia North Senatorial Districts, a decision which completely ruled out Abaribe, who hails from Abia South District. But, in a swift reaction, Abaribe described the party’s decision as a huge joke, warning that such decisions were undemocratic, unacceptable and capable of ruin the chances of PDP in 2023. “All that they have just tried to do is to stop Enyinnaya Abaribe and say that Abia South Senatorial Zone will not be part of what they are doing and I have said to everyone who cares to listen that what theydidwas unconstitutional, against our party rulesandagainstthegoodwill of the people of Abia State and it is a joke,” he said.
