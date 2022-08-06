Abia 2023: APC chieftain, Ukaegbu, dumps party, joins APP

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Princewill Ukaegbu, has dumped the party for the Action Peoples Party (APP). Impeccable sources within the party told our correspondent that Ukaegbu is expected to officially make the announcement in a matter of days. Ukaegbu, a former Chairman of Umuahia North Local Government Area is a grassroots politician and mobilizer. A party source told our correspondent that his defection is a big boost to the governorship candidate of the party, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu.

“Mascot is becoming very popular in the governorship race. It is a straight forward race between him and others. “Abia only witnessed good governance during Orji Uzor Kalu’s era. What we are having today is a big joke. It is time to return the state to its lost glory,” the party source added. His defection is coming days after the All Progressives Congress (APC) told its leaders in the Abia State to put their house in order. APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, gave the charge on Wednesday night at the national secretariat of the party while inaugurating an eight-man Abia Reconciliation Committee led by Senator Chris Adighije.

