Abia 2023: APGA Guber Candidate, Ibe inaugurates campaign offices, dismisses rumour of Ill-health

Abia State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Professor Gregory Ibe, returned to a heroic welcome after a medical trip abroad to inaugurate his campaign office at Okpara Square, Umuahia, Abia State with a vow to transform the state if elected. Ibe, who is the Chancellor of Gregory University Uturu (GUU), said that contrary to rumour that he was sick, he was hale and hearty, not only to campaign, but to preside over the affairs of the state. He charged supporters and members of the party to ensure that they have their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) as weapons for victory in the 2023 general elections.

“When campaign commences, I will unveil the new Umuahia and Aba City Development Plan,” he said. Professor Ibe also dismissed the alleged crisis that threatened the state leadership of APGA as a fluke, saying that the state and national leaders of the party remained unshaken. Speaking earlier, the candidate of the party in Abia South Senatorial District, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, said, “we are not here for campaign but to open the campaign office of the man who will govern Abia in 2023. “Get your PVCs because this time around the votes will count. You already know our governorship candidate very well. He did not ride on anyone’s back. He offered to serve Abia out of his own volition,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...